Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$22.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at C$8,223,602.51.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.71 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

