Overstock.com’s (OSTK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 75.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 469.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

