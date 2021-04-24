Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

PACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,189 shares of company stock valued at $40,366,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 19.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 183,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. 1,868,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -110.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

