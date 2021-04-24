Pantos Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Pantos has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $205,082.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00058998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00267353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.31 or 0.01017898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,331.37 or 1.00590978 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00023010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.51 or 0.00606597 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

