Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $251,000 Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $107.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

