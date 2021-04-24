Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives $35.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

