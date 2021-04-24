Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Park National worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Park National by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Park National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $127.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

