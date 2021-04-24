Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGPHF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

PGPHF opened at $1,419.00 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $740.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,314.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,167.93.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

