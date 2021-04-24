Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $106.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

