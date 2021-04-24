Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $672.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.46. The company has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

