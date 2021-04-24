Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

SYY opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

