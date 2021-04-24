Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,180.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

