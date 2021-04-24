Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $135.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.