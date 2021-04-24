Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

Paycom Software stock opened at $399.59 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $207.30 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

