Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 190.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $195.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 172.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

