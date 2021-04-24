Paytomat (PTI) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $190,854.94 and $4,067.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paytomat has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00058998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00267353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.31 or 0.01017898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,331.37 or 1.00590978 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00023010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.51 or 0.00606597 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

