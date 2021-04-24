Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 744.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,868 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $599.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.