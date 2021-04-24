Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.35

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.35 and traded as high as C$37.09. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$36.91, with a volume of 1,641,219 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.35.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

