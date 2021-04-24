PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

