Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce $85.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.37 million. Perion Network reported sales of $66.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $375.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $377.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $408.98 million, with estimates ranging from $398.98 million to $414.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upped their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of PERI stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,161. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $551.79 million, a PE ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Perion Network by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Perion Network by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

