Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 1,909 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $215.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.30 and its 200 day moving average is $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $147.08 and a 52-week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

