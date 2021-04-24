Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 235 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $186.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average is $157.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.