Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99.

