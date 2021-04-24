Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 279,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January accounts for about 2.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 9.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 268,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at $2,734,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000.

BJAN opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $35.13.

