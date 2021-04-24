Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $339.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $209.50 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

