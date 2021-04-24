Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

