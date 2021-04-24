PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.91

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.91 and traded as high as $35.18. PetroChina shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 103,351 shares.

PTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. On average, analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.