Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $94.61 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.