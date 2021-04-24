Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

