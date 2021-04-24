Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.