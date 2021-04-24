Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PXD. Cowen boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

NYSE:PXD opened at $146.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

