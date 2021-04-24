Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.75 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. purchased 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $25,835.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,321.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

