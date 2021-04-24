Piper Sandler Comments on Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 6.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

