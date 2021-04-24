Piper Sandler Comments on Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

PM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

PM stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

