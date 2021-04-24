Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.