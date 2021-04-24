Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSR. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $947.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

