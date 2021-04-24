Piper Sandler Lowers J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $139.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $122.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JCOM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.15.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. Analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. FIL Ltd lifted its position in J2 Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $42,460,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $24,267,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in J2 Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $17,047,000.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

