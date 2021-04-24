Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

