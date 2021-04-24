Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New $79,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

