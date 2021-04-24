Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAA. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

PAA stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

