Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $64,045,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

