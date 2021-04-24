PlayGame (PXG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,418.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $749,860.10 and $20,418.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.08 or 0.08132797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00638108 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

