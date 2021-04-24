Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.85-12.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.45.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $419.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.17. Pool has a 52 week low of $203.23 and a 52 week high of $426.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.22.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

