PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Given New $1.40 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $1.60 to $1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of POPRF stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. PopReach has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.10.

Get PopReach alerts:

PopReach Company Profile

PopReach Corporation operates as a free-to-play mobile game publisher in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It focuses on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The company owns 12 game franchises, including Smurfs' Village, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations, and Kingdoms of Camelot.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PopReach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PopReach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.