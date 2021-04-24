PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Increased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 147.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,678,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $174.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $175.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

