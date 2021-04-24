PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.85 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.20.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.61.

PPG opened at $174.65 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

