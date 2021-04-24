PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 20,289 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 5.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $35,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $62.94 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03.

