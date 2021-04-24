PrairieView Partners LLC Buys Shares of 300 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,780,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,129,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $189.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.33 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

