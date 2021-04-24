PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.82 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

