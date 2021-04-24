PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $257,241,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $130.19 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

